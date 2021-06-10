Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 71,488 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,488 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Medtronic worth $104,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.20. 26,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,688,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.67. The stock has a market cap of $167.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

