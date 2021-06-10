Sun Life Financial INC Has $48.55 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 458,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,965 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 4.2% of Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $48,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $1,377,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Prologis by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 10.0% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $123.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.10. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

