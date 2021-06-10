TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $51.27 Million Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,645 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $51,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 713,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after acquiring an additional 470,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $835,346.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,380.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock worth $206,220,472 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

NASDAQ OM opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

