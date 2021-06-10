TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,527,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,445 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Repay worth $59,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,868,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,792,000 after purchasing an additional 370,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,312,000 after acquiring an additional 686,402 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 18.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,069,000 after acquiring an additional 345,764 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 720.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.15.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,421 shares of company stock worth $915,039 in the last three months. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.