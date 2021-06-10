PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 175.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $67,070,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 365.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 816,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 641,294 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,500,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPL. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

