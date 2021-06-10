Enlightenment Research LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Enlightenment Research LLC lessened its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after buying an additional 3,865,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,889,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,068,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 145.1% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,347,837 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 797,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,411,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.87. 203,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,427,391. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.