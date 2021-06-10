Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

RNLSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Renault from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS RNLSY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.37. 16,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,418. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

