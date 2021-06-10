Burleson & Company LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CLSA initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

NIO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,098,961. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

