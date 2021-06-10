Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $297,000 in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 87.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,289. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.44.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,086,458 shares of company stock worth $506,868,758. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.