Burleson & Company LLC Trims Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $134.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.21. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

