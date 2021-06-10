iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iCAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iCAD by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. 111,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.38 million, a PE ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. iCAD has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. Equities research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

