Enlightenment Research LLC Acquires Shares of 1,600 Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,531,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,544,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,288,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,320,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COHR. Barclays began coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Coherent stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.45. 149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,485. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

