Polen Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Billion Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 4.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,192,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $284.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,403. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $194.83 and a 12-month high of $294.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.62. The company has a market cap of $180.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.