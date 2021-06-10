Enlightenment Research LLC Takes $667,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 89,040 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.84.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,980. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.