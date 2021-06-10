Brokerages Set Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Target Price at $15.22

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOLS shares. Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Evolus alerts:

EOLS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 5,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,460. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $614.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. Analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Evolus by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.