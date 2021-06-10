Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

KN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of Knowles stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. 3,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,297. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Knowles’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,287 shares of company stock worth $1,807,983. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,631 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,648,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,366 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 294.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,451 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Knowles by 50.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 659,711 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,885,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.