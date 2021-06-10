Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Purchases New Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,000. AmerisourceBergen makes up about 2.5% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $119.33. 2,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,760,876 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.