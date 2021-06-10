Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,138,000 after acquiring an additional 37,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.47. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The business had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

