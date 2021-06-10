Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. McKesson makes up approximately 2.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,010. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

MCK traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

