Full18 Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned 0.08% of BTRS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTRS opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at $642,438.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,087.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $124,146.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

