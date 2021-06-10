Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 297.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $159.47 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

