Bellevue Group AG Has $19.37 Million Holdings in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 97.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 387,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Eargo were worth $19,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EAR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,737,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,126,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $7,533,631.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 814,769 shares of company stock valued at $42,922,907 in the last ninety days.

EAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.11. Eargo, Inc. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eargo Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

