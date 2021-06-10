Windsor Group LTD Raises Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

