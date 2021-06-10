Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 371 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

FRC opened at $194.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.92. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $195.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

