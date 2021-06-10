Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

