Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,042 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $25,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,136,000 after acquiring an additional 507,298 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,019,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,314 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI opened at $197.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $199.00. The company has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

