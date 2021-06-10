InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 531 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 64,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $150.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $151.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

