Windsor Group LTD Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE stock opened at $150.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.70 and a one year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.