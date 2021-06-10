Windsor Group LTD Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,183,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,319 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal stock opened at $265.00 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

