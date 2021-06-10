Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.76 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLDR shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.49. 29,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 26,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $326,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,435,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,948,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,520,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,610,034.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,465,502 shares of company stock worth $55,301,150. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

