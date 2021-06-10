River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 110,741 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $4,088,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,926.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,925,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 3,731,510 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $1,161,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $329.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.10.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 97.11%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $91,999,951.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

