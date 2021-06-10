River Road Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total transaction of $32,545,399.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,545,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,704,290. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,491.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,336.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,505.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.