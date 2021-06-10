Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.71. 1,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.50. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

