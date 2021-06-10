Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.71. 1,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.50. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.20.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.
In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
