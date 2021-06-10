China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Gap Up to $15.55

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.55, but opened at $16.52. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $676.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 37.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,640 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,482,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 110,310 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

