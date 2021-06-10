DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.43

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.43 and last traded at $40.91, with a volume of 7046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

