Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.75

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$39.75 and last traded at C$39.73, with a volume of 242220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.53.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4999998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

