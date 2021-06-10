River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 304,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

PNW stock opened at $87.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

