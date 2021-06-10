River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 12,629 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 275,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 130,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ CASS opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $659.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

