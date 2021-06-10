River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 105,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,875,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 27,035 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $114.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.23.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

