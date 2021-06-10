River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New $13.55 Million Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 118,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $124.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.94. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $14.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total value of $2,591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,773 shares of company stock worth $27,002,127. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

