NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,816 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of NortonLifeLock worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,318,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.09. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

