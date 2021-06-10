Maxcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $228.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $412,718.09 and approximately $228.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,330.29 or 1.00277098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00035641 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.02 or 0.00921427 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.00370704 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.11 or 0.00462337 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00068784 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003879 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.