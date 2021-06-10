Metal 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36.00 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $168.34 million and $36.00 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Metal coin can currently be bought for $2.57 or 0.00006894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00112283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.40 or 0.00866034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00047824 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.