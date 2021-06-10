APY.Finance (APY) Market Cap Hits $16.21 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001358 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.21 million and $1.57 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00062851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00190417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00202154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.12 or 0.01311189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,154.72 or 0.99805491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,057,451 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.