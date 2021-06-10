The Force Protocol (FOR) Achieves Market Cap of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00014106 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00161834 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001196 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000848 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

