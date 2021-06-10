Asch Hits Market Cap of $1.52 Million (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Asch has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Asch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Asch has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $5,647.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00062851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00190417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00202154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.12 or 0.01311189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,154.72 or 0.99805491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Asch Coin Profile

Asch’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official website is www.asch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Buying and Selling Asch

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asch using one of the exchanges listed above.

