Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.68.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $112.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

