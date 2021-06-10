Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Lowered by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,666 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 69,984 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 46,640 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 180.0% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 700,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,157,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

