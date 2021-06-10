Sciencast Management LP Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of STERIS by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of STERIS by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of STERIS by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $195.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.70. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

