Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Royal Gold worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $121.63 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.